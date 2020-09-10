The Fresh Prince returns! Will Smith announces 'The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air' reboot is on its way
Video Credit:
Bang Media
Duration: 01:10
Published on September 10, 2020
Will Smith has announced 'The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air' reboot has been ordered for two seasons on new home, Peacocks.
