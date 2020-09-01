Ancelotti targets Europe for Everton after Rodriguez signing
Everton's Carlo Ancelotti says he is targeting a European qualification spot with Colombian James Rodriguez and other major signings.
Everton sign James Rodriguez from Real MadridEverton complete signing of James Rodriguez on a two-year deal from Real Madrid.
Premier League match preview: Tottenham v EvertonEverton head to London to face Tottenham in their Premier League opener withaims of finishing higher than their 12th place finish last season.
Ancelotti pleased with summer arrivalsCarlo Ancelotti praises the Everton hierarchy for their 'fantastic job' following the summer arrivals of James Rodriguez, Allan and Abdoulaye Doucoure.
Rodriguez targeting silverware at EvertonJames Rodriguez tells Everton TV he wants to win trophies at the club and says he "can't wait to perform".
Good Morning Transfer: Rodriguez shows Everton intentCarlo Ancelotti's potential reunion with James Rodriguez at Everton shows the club's ambition, according to the Good Morning Transfers panel.