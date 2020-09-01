Global  
 

Ancelotti targets Europe for Everton after Rodriguez signing

Video Credit: Reuters - Sports - Duration: 02:18s - Published
Everton's Carlo Ancelotti says he is targeting a European qualification spot with Colombian James Rodriguez and other major signings.


James Rodriguez: Everton's new midfielder promises more to come

 New Everton midfielder James Rodriguez says he can still improve and believes the club "means business" under boss Carlo Ancelotti.
From Galactico to Everton - can Ancelotti revive Rodriguez?

 World Cup top scorer and serial trophy winner but a Real Madrid "nearly man" - BBC Sport analyses Everton's new signing James Rodriguez.
Allan reunites with Ancelotti by leaving Napoli for Everton

 LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Brazil midfielder Allan reunited with Carlo Ancelotti on Saturday after moving from Napoli to Everton. The transfer fee was not..
Everton sign James Rodriguez from Real Madrid [Video]

Everton sign James Rodriguez from Real Madrid

Everton complete signing of James Rodriguez on a two-year deal from Real Madrid.

Real Madrid's Rodriguez signs for Everton

 Everton sign Colombia attacking midfielder James Rodriguez from Real Madrid in a deal worth £20m.
James Rodriguez: Everton sign Colombia attacking midfielder from Real Madrid

 Everton sign Colombia attacking midfielder James Rodriguez from Real Madrid in a deal worth £20m.
Premier League match preview: Tottenham v Everton [Video]

Premier League match preview: Tottenham v Everton

Everton head to London to face Tottenham in their Premier League opener withaims of finishing higher than their 12th place finish last season.

Abdoulaye Doucoure: Everton sign Watford midfielder on three-year deal

 Everton sign Watford midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure on a three-year contract for a fee understood to be £20m.
James Rodriguez: Everton sign Real Madrid attacking midfielder who was lauded as ‘true quality’ by Ancelotti and called a ‘godsend’ in Germany

James Rodriguez has completed a summer transfer to Everton, the Premier League club have announced....
Ancelotti pleased with summer arrivals [Video]

Ancelotti pleased with summer arrivals

Carlo Ancelotti praises the Everton hierarchy for their 'fantastic job' following the summer arrivals of James Rodriguez, Allan and Abdoulaye Doucoure.

Rodriguez targeting silverware at Everton [Video]

Rodriguez targeting silverware at Everton

James Rodriguez tells Everton TV he wants to win trophies at the club and says he "can't wait to perform".

Good Morning Transfer: Rodriguez shows Everton intent [Video]

Good Morning Transfer: Rodriguez shows Everton intent

Carlo Ancelotti's potential reunion with James Rodriguez at Everton shows the club's ambition, according to the Good Morning Transfers panel.

