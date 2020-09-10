Ubisoft leaked the Prince of Persia remake and fans are desperately hoping it's fake

Alleged screenshots of the rumored remakeof Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time have beenleaked to various video game forums.fans have agreed onone thing — it looks bad.The leak was first posted onResetEra by user AndrewDTF.He snapped some photos from the RussianUplay Store, which apparently released thepromotional screenshots of the game early.Fans were not impressed.

“That looks bad,”a ResetEra user said in the thread.

“That lookslike low tier 90s CGI bad”.“I hope this is fake, because … this actuallylooks like a downgrade,” a Redditor saidin /r/Games.

“They made the Prince looklike a fugly monstrosity”.to be fair to Ubisoft, the leaked photoswere not very high quality, so it’s uncharitableto make a judgment on visuals.The leaked video (which seems to be thesource of the screen caps) is similarly rough.In yet another possible leak, a photo of apromotional image with the title Prince of Persia: TheSands of Time Remake looks a bit more presentable