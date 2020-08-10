Lawyer dies during brutal police arrest triggering violent protests in Colombia

The protests in Bogotá have already claimed the lives of at least seven people and left 80 injured, as confirmed by the national government after the death of Javier Ordóñez, a lawyer, who died after the police applied several electric shocks to him with a taser pistol.

The towns of Bosa, Kennedy, Teusaquillo, Suba, and Engativá have registered disturbances of public order, including fires of cars, garbage containers, and Immediate Action Commands (CAI), according to Radio Caracol.

Also, citizens have denounced that, in the middle of the riots, the security forces attacked civilians.

The mayor of Bogotá, Claudia López, called on citizens to "maintain serenity and not use violence." Also, she called on the Bogotá Police, which is the one that has led the abuses, to "adhere to the legitimate exercise of their functions.

The event, which occurred in Engativá, in Bogotá, was recorded by Juan David Uribe, Ordoñez's friend who was with him.

In the video (in question) you can see how Ordóñez asks for help.

The Colombian press describes the incident as "attack" and "brutal".

In dialogue with Blu Radio this morning, Juan David acknowledged that although they were in a state of alcoholism and had gone out to buy more alcohol, they never attacked the Police.

Instead, they were approached by a police patrol, who asked them for identification documents, and then one of the officers told Javier "this is not safe", to which Javier replied, "because I pay them whatever it's worth.

".

Later the struggle began, Juan David tried to intervene but the policemen avoided.

The rest of the procedure was recorded by himself and later made known to public opinion.

For their part, the two agents involved in the arrest have already been removed from their positions, while the Attorney General's Office has taken up the investigation initiated by the Colombian Police to clarify what happened.

The president of Colombia, Iván Duque, referred to the case and assured that "there can be no tolerance when the uniform is abused" while demanding the sanctions "timely, objective and the product of rigorous investigations." Also, he highlighted the work of the Police and the Ministry of Defense to clarify the event.