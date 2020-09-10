Dylan Gilmer Reveals What Advice Tyler Perry Gave Him

Eleven-year-old Dylan Gilmer is about to star in his own series "Young Dylan", which centres around a young rapper who moves in with his wealthy aunt and uncle.

While chatting with ET Canada's Carlos Bustamante, Gilmer reveals that advice he received from the show's creator, Tyler Perry.

Tune in to the premiere of "Young Dylan" Friday, September 11 at 6:30 p.m.

ET/PT on YTV.