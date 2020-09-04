Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

California Coronavirus Update: Numbers Improving, But State Still Seeing More Infections

Video Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento - Duration: 00:37s - Published
California Coronavirus Update: Numbers Improving, But State Still Seeing More Infections

California Coronavirus Update: Numbers Improving, But State Still Seeing More Infections

Scientists suspect the coronavirus was spreading in California as early as December 2019.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Coronavirus update: 5 Calif. counties move from purple to red tier

California Gov. Gavin Newsom called the latest COVID-19 numbers encouraging at his Tuesday press...
SFGate - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

COVID-19: Confirmed infections nearing 43 lakh-mark, over 5 crore samples tested [Video]

COVID-19: Confirmed infections nearing 43 lakh-mark, over 5 crore samples tested

After reporting record breaking numbers for the past few days, India on September 08 saw a rise of 75,809 coronavirus cases and 1,133 deaths in the last 24 hours. The country had reported a spike of..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:51Published
Walk through the Thai Airways cafe made from plane parts [Video]

Walk through the Thai Airways cafe made from plane parts

Debt-ridden Thai Airways has opened a cafe made from spare plane parts to try and balance the books. The ailing flag carrier - which lost 383 million dollars in 2019 - hopes selling in-flight meals..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 05:10Published
Thai Airways opens cafe made from spare plane parts to raise cash [Video]

Thai Airways opens cafe made from spare plane parts to raise cash

Debt-ridden Thai Airways has opened a cafe made from spare plane parts to try and balance the books. The ailing flag carrier - which lost 383 million dollars in 2019 - hopes selling in-flight meals..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 04:15Published