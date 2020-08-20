Global  
 

Remembering 'The Avengers' and 'Game of Thrones' Star Diana Rigg | THR News

Video Credit: The Hollywood Reporter - Duration: 02:01s
Remembering 'The Avengers' and 'Game of Thrones' Star Diana Rigg | THR News

Remembering 'The Avengers' and 'Game of Thrones' Star Diana Rigg | THR News

Diana Rigg, the Emmy- and Tony-winning British actress who vaulted to international fame in the 1960s with her performance as the seductive spy Emma Peel on 'The Avengers.'


Diana Rigg Diana Rigg British actress

Diana Rigg on life before and after "The Avengers"

 Returning to Broadway in the Lincoln Center revival of "My Fair Lady," the Tony-winning actress talks about her stage and film career, tabloid lies, and playing..
CBS News

Diana Rigg: From Emma Peel to "My Fair Lady"

 The '60s British spy series In "The Avengers" made Diana Rigg an international sensation. But after two years she left the show - returning to the stage and..
CBS News
Diana Rigg: Bond Girl and Game of Thrones Star Dies Aged 82 [Video]

Diana Rigg: Bond Girl and Game of Thrones Star Dies Aged 82

Actress Dame Diana Rigg, Bond girl and Game of Thrones star, has died at the age of 82. Her agent said: “She died peacefully early this morning. She was at home with her family who have asked for privacy at this difficult time."  She is known for her role as Countess Teresa di Vicenzo in the sixth film in the Bond series, On Her Majesty’s Secret Service, and also starred in the original The Avengers series. Rigg made her last appearance as Olenna Tyrell in Game of Thrones last year. Report by Avagninag. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:43
Diana Rigg Dead At 82 [Video]

Diana Rigg Dead At 82

British actress Diana Rigg has died at age 82. Her decades-long acting career spanned 1960s spy series "The Avengers," classical theater and "Game of Thrones." Her agent Simon Beseford announced that Rigg died peacefully in her sleep. Rigg starred as a Bond girl in 1969's "On Her Majesty's Secret Service." Rigg was given the honorary title of Dame in 1995.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:27

Emma Peel Emma Peel character in the television series The Avengers

Diana Rigg

 The Shakespearean-trained actress gained international fame as sexy superspy Emma Peel in the '60s TV series "The Avengers"
CBS News

Emmy Award Emmy Award American television production award

Ricky Martin keen to 'discover himself' with more acting roles [Video]

Ricky Martin keen to 'discover himself' with more acting roles

Ricky Martin is anticipating more acting roles following his Emmy-nominated performance in The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:49

You may not be able to watch Tenet, but you can stream the movie’s score and it slaps

 Christopher Nolan’s Tenet is finally hitting theaters in the United States, but not really. The film’s limited release in cities and states where theaters..
The Verge
'The Crown' Showrunner Peter Morgan Explains Why Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Are Off-Limits | THR News [Video]

'The Crown' Showrunner Peter Morgan Explains Why Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Are Off-Limits | THR News

Creator and showrunner Peter Morgan shares the unofficial feedback he gets from the royal family and why characters based on Prince Andrew and others won't be making an appearance in the Emmy-nominated series.

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter    Duration: 02:14
'Mandalorian' Executive Producers Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni on George Lucas' Reaction to the Series | THR News [Video]

'Mandalorian' Executive Producers Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni on George Lucas' Reaction to the Series | THR News

The streamer's debut boasted the first live-action 'Star Wars' TV series, which has earned 15 Emmy nominations. Executive producers Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni explain why the show is much more than just the meme-friendly Baby Yoda.

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter    Duration: 01:38

Tony Award Tony Award awards for live Broadway theatre

"Sunday Morning" Matinee: "Come From Away"

 September 11 has recently been recognized as a National Day of Service. In this video recorded for "Sunday Morning" viewers, cast members from the Tony..
CBS News
Jim Parsons Hosts Gay Bacchanal: 'Boys In The Band' Trailer [Video]

Jim Parsons Hosts Gay Bacchanal: 'Boys In The Band' Trailer

Audiences got a look at Netflix’s starry adaptation of “The Boys in the Band” this week with the release of the film’s first trailer, viewable above. Based on Mart Crowley’s seminal 1968 stage play, “The Boys in the Band” follows a group of gay friends living in New York back then. Michael (played by Jim Parsons) is hosting a birthday party for his pal Harold (Zachary Quinto) at a swanky Manhattan apartment. The film is directed by two-time Tony Award winner Joe Mantello.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:32
Tony Awards Return Digitally [Video]

Tony Awards Return Digitally

The Tonys, originally scheduled for June, will take place this fall completely digitally, a Friday statement reads. "Though unprecedented events cut the 2019-2020 Broadway season short, it was a year full of extraordinary work that deserves to be recognized," Charlotte St. Martin, president of the Broadway League, and Heather Hitchens, president & CEO of the American Theatre Wing, said in a joint statement.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:32

Diana Rigg Dead - 'The Avengers' & 'Game of Thrones' Star Dies at 82

Diana Rigg has sadly passed away. The award-winning British actress has died at the age of 82, BBC...
Just Jared - Published Also reported by •MashableUSATODAY.comNewsmaxExtraFOXNews.comTamworth HeraldTIMEThe Wrap


Diana Rigg, British star of stage and screen, dies aged 82

Diana Rigg, who came to fame in the cult 1960s TV show The Avengers and more recently appeared in...
Sydney Morning Herald - Published Also reported by •The Wrap


James Bond, 'Avengers' Star Diana Rigg Dies at 82

Rigg also starred as Olenna Tyrell in 'Game of Thrones' and the Duchess of Buccleuch in 'Victoria'
VOA News - Published Also reported by •TIME



Avengers and Game Of Thrones actress Dame Diana Rigg dies at 82 [Video]

Avengers and Game Of Thrones actress Dame Diana Rigg dies at 82

Dame Diana Rigg, who was best known for her roles in The Avengers, Game OfThrones and On Her Majesty’s Secret Service, has died at the age of 82. Shehad been diagnosed with cancer earlier this year..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:53
BREAKING NEWS: 'Game of Thrones' actress Dame Diana Rigg dies aged 82 [Video]

BREAKING NEWS: 'Game of Thrones' actress Dame Diana Rigg dies aged 82

Famous for her roles including Emma Peel in the TV series The Avengers, and Olenna Tyrell in Game of Thrones.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:36
Top 20 TV Segments That Broke the Internet [Video]

Top 20 TV Segments That Broke the Internet

These are the TV segments that broke the internet. For this list, we’ll be looking at segments that were originally part of TV shows, awards shows, TV specials and news broadcasts that found an even..

Credit: WatchMojo     Duration: 21:34