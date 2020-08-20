Remembering 'The Avengers' and 'Game of Thrones' Star Diana Rigg | THR News

Actress Dame Diana Rigg, Bond girl and Game of Thrones star, has died at the age of 82.
Her agent said: “She died peacefully early this morning. She was at home with her family who have asked for privacy at this difficult time."
She is known for her role as Countess Teresa di Vicenzo in the sixth film in the Bond series, On Her Majesty’s Secret Service, and also starred in the original The Avengers series.
Rigg made her last appearance as Olenna Tyrell in Game of Thrones last year.
British actress Diana Rigg has died at age 82. Her decades-long acting career spanned 1960s spy series "The Avengers," classical theater and "Game of Thrones." Her agent Simon Beseford announced that Rigg died peacefully in her sleep. Rigg starred as a Bond girl in 1969's "On Her Majesty's Secret Service." Rigg was given the honorary title of Dame in 1995.
