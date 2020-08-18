Pick up home builders stocks: strategist

Global  
 

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 05:41s - Published
National Securities' Art Hogan recommends investors buy home builders stocks following the recent sell-off.

He also tells Reuters' Fred Katayama why he likes the prospects for JPMorgan Chase and Apple.


Fred Katayama journalist

Apple Inc. Apple Inc. American technology company

JPMorgan Chase JPMorgan Chase American multinational banking and financial services holding company

