Mariah Carey Proves She's the Queen of 'Mean Girls' Trivia With Tina Fey | Billboard News Billboard News - Duration: 01:27s - Published 5 minutes ago Video Credit:- Duration: 01:27s - Published Mariah Carey Proves She's the Queen of 'Mean Girls' Trivia With Tina Fey | Billboard News Tina Fey quizzes superfan Mariah Carey to see just how much the singer actually knows about 'Mean Girls.' 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend