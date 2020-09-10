Former Fed Chair Greenspan: 'We Pretend A Great Deal'

In 1996, US Federal Reserve chairman Alan Greenspan famously warned of an 'irrational exuberance' in financial markets.

Now, Business Insider reports Greenspan has spoken about his sense of economic foreboding once more.

Greenspan told CNBC on Thursday that inflation, the coronavirus, and budget deficits are the critical issues the US is facing right now.