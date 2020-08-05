Will the 'moonshot' testing plan work?
Scientists have accused the Prime Minister of offering false hope amid scepticism over his plan to test 10 million people per day.
JP Boris Johnson's plan for 'moonshot' tests that don't yet exist could cost £100bn https://t.co/KmT6vK2FsT they can’t… https://t.co/0cFo2STYnp 4 minutes ago
SheilaDing #GirlySwot 🕷 #Corbyn4ever ❤ RT @RichardJMurphy: I’ll just make the quiet observation that no one is asking where the £100 billion for Johnson’s ‘moonshot’ testing prog… 5 minutes ago
Jeff Spencer Moonshot: “can only lead to decreased transmission if individuals with a positive test rapidly undertake effective… https://t.co/ftQKaPcyAt 1 hour ago
Rhydian Lloyd Davies RT @SkyNews: "For now, working from home will remain the default decision."
@NicolaSturgeon says a full return to work would risk a "signi… 2 hours ago
Rhydian Lloyd Davies RT @SkyNews: BREAKING: Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon says only a maximum of six people from two households will now be allowed… 2 hours ago
Rhydian Lloyd Davies RT @SkyNews: Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon says the reopening of further services and facilities, including gyms, swimming pool… 2 hours ago
Rhydian Lloyd Davies RT @SkyNews: Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon says Scotland will "likely" remain in phase three of lockdown for "some time yet".… 2 hours ago
Miss Stevens🤸🏻♀️ RT @tes: According to leaked documents, 'Operation Moonshot' will spend £100 billion on mass testing with teachers being prioritised
https… 2 hours ago
An ethical plan for ending the pandemic and restarting the economy | Danielle AllenAs COVID-19 continues to spread, the world is facing two existential threats at once: a public health emergency and an economic crisis. Political theorist Danielle Allen describes how we can ethically..