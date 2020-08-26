Global  
 

If Baby Names Are Ratings Incarnate, The Trump Family Is Tanking

Every year, the Social Security Administration releases a list of the most popular names in the US for the previous year.

And according to HuffPost, the SSA's list for 2019 shows the baby name 'Donald has continued to decline in popularity.

Between 2018 and 2019, the name Donald fell 27 places to 553th from 526th among the most popular baby names for boys.

It's the lowest-ever ranking on the annual list, which dates back to the 1880s.


