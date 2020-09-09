Inside Scottie Pippen’s Chicago Mansion With An Indoor Court

Today NBA Legend Scottie Pippen welcomes Architectural Digest inside his Chicago home for an all-access tour.

From the spacious family room and sunny kitchen to the wine cellar and cozy home theater, Scottie’s home has no shortage of places for entertaining guests.

On those beautiful early summer days in Illinois, relaxing by the pool with the grill fired up and a game on the TV is a perfect way to bring the festivities outdoors.

And when it comes time to remind everyone he’s a six-time NBA Champion and two-time Olympic gold medalist, a custom indoor basketball court awaits to be graced by one of the greatest players of all time.