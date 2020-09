Retired Secret Service agent reflects on Ground Zero ABC Action News - Duration: 02:21s - Published 36 seconds ago Video Credit:- Duration: 02:21s - Published Retired Secret Service agent reflects on Ground Zero Retired secret service agent Gregory Mertz spent 12 days recovering the remains of victims in New York following the Sept. 11 attacks. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this