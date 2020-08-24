Global  
 

Miami Hurricanes Ready For Season Opener Versus UAB

Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 02:23s - Published
CBS4's Mike Cugno has a preview of Thursday night's game.

University Of Miami Kicks Off Home Opener At 8pm Sept. 10 On ACC Network

The University of Miami Hurricanes start their season Sept. 10 against UAB at Hard Rock Stadium and...
cbs4.com - Published


deonnitherarri

🙌📗_📙 Attention Miami Hurricanes Fans on my TL!!! Y’all got a Cane over here telling y’all ITS GAMEDAY!!!!! I’m so hyped… https://t.co/9anlPAdyof 4 minutes ago

INFINIT_DEZIGNZ

INFINIT1 **ITS ALL ABOUT THA []_[]!! #Yeeaaa #MIAMIHURRICANES @CanesFootball #MIAMI 305!! ARE YALL READY TO GET THIS SEASON… https://t.co/WzMhBNzYPR 32 minutes ago

ElJefeGambles

Jefe NCAAF: Miami Hurricanes -13 vs. UAB (-140) 2u Miami is coming of a disappointing first season led by Coach Diaz,… https://t.co/pkqktZzGbI 3 hours ago

HEATLE_CANE

HeatleCane Bae is ready for another Miami Hurricanes season! LET’S GO CANES! https://t.co/MUgfj2zQLs 20 hours ago

pbpsports

PB Post Sports University of Miami coaches have to be ready for more than just football heading into Thursday's season opener https://t.co/S3lc0E1Rdl 2 days ago

EBRINDLEY

UAB/UAH/Birmingham Sports @mdv483 @uabsportstoday @DragonsDenEFEL I'm optimistic that we won't take UCA lightly because of what happened last… https://t.co/oaeHo8K5Xp 1 week ago

redmangocanes

Michael RT @CanesFamNews: 9 days until the 2020 season kicks off for the Miami Hurricanes! Not the way we drew it up but I’m ready to see some foot… 1 week ago


Hard Rock Stadium Getting Prepared For UM's Season Opener [Video]

Hard Rock Stadium Getting Prepared For UM's Season Opener

Miami is hoping quarterback D'Eriq King can lead a Hurricanes' offensive revival when they take on UAB.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:52Published
No Alcohol Sold At UM Football Games [Video]

No Alcohol Sold At UM Football Games

Less than two weeks before the University of Miami football team takes to the field at Hard Rock Stadium for their season opener, UM President Julio Frenk made two announcements on Friday: No alcohol..

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:37Published
Miami Dolphins Announces Fans Will Allowed In Stadium For NFL Season [Video]

Miami Dolphins Announces Fans Will Allowed In Stadium For NFL Season

CBS4's Joan Murray reports on the health and safety guidelines the organization is following.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 03:02Published