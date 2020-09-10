Global  
 

President Trump Defends Downplaying Coronavirus Threat

President Trump Defends Downplaying Coronavirus Threat

President Trump Defends Downplaying Coronavirus Threat

Critics say the president should not have downplayed the threat as the virus was about to hit the U.S. hard.

CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.


Trump defends his comments downplaying coronavirus threat

President Trump is standing by his decision to downplay the threat of the coronavirus in the early...
Jenna Dewan Mourning Uncle's Death as She Slams Donald Trump for Lying About Covid-19

The actress/dancer is mourning the loss of her uncle who has just passed away from the deadly virus...
‘Morning Joe': Trump Lied to You and Your Family About Coronavirus Threat (Video)

‘Morning Joe': Trump Lied to You and Your Family About Coronavirus Threat (Video) MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough was visibly angry Thursday as he told “Morning Joe” viewers that...
New Bob Woodward Book Claims President Trump Downplayed Threat Of Coronavirus [Video]

New Bob Woodward Book Claims President Trump Downplayed Threat Of Coronavirus

Laura Podesta reports the book discloses President Trump *knew the coronavirus was deadly around the same time he publicly downplayed the threat".

Trump Admits to Downplaying Coronavirus Threat in New Bob Woodward Book [Video]

Trump Admits to Downplaying Coronavirus Threat in New Bob Woodward Book

The veteran journalist's new book is titled 'Rage' Woodward conducted interviews with Trump from December 2019 through July 2020.

Trump Admitted To Downplaying Coronavirus Threat In New Woodward Book [Video]

Trump Admitted To Downplaying Coronavirus Threat In New Woodward Book

President Trump admitted to journalist Bob Woodward in March that he publicly downplayed the dangers of the coronavirus as it silently spread around the world, hoping to avoid a panic even as he..

