Wall Street ends lower as tech stocks slide

U.S. stocks closed lower after a choppy trading session Thursday as heavyweight tech-related stocks resumed their decline following a sharp rebound the previous session, while elevated jobless claims reminded investors of a still-difficult recovery ahead.

Nasdaq drops 4% into correction territory U.S. stocks closed lower for a third straight session Tuesday as tech stocks extended their sell-off to send the Nasdaq into correction territory, while Tesla suffered its biggest daily percentage drop after the stock was passed over for inclusion in the S&P 500. Fred Katayama reports.

United cuts capacity, revenue forecasts United Airlines on Wednesday forecast a bigger drop in third-quarter passenger revenue than its own expectations and said it would look to cancel more flights until it sees a recovery in air travel. Fred Katayama reports.

Pick up home builders stocks: strategist National Securities' Art Hogan recommends investors buy home builders stocks following the recent sell-off. He also tells Reuters' Fred Katayama why he likes the prospects for JPMorgan Chase and Apple.

Wall Street rebounds to snap three-day skid Wall Street's main indexes ended higher Wednesday to snap a three-session losing streak as investors jumped back in to take advantage of the pullback in technology-related stocks, a day after the Nasdaq confirmed correction territory. Fred Katayama reports.

Wall Street rebounded Wednesday following its first three-day losing streak in nearly three months, temporarily halting the most brutal stretch for stocks since..

Scotland-born Jane Fraser is named new chief executive of Citigroup, the first woman to run a big US bank.

