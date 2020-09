Bellamy has been charged in a federal criminal complaint with fraudulently obtaining $1.2 million in coronavirus relief funds and spending the money at a South Florida hotel and casino.



Related videos from verified sources Elections officials speak on chances of delays and fraud in mail-in voting



Election officials in both Collier and Lee counties say they are fully prepared for the 2020 election, and aren’t too concerned about voter fraud. Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida Duration: 02:56 Published 18 hours ago RSW businesses getting a break on rent



The Lee County Port Authority is giving most of its tenants at RSW airport a break on rent this month. Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida Duration: 02:12 Published 6 days ago Layla Aiken's family speaks out on alleged fundraiser fraud



She claims the $72,000 raised was intended to install more streetlights at bus stops. But, Cape Coral Police say none of that happened. They say instead, Romanoff it went to attorney’s fees, resorts,.. Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida Duration: 02:07 Published 1 week ago