US Kicks Out More Than A Thousand Chinese Researchers, Grad Students

A new program issued by President Donald Trump has left over a thousand Chinese grad students and researchers without US visas.

According to CNN, those Chinese nationals are believed by the Trump administration to have ties to the Chinese military.

When the program was implemented in June, China's education ministry said it 'resolutely opposes' any US government move to restrict Chinese students.

The US State Department said Wednesday that the 'high-risk' Chinese nationals had been expelled, subject to Presidential Proclamation 10043.

Beijing has yet to react to the Trump administration's most recent announcement.