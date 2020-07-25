Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

US Kicks Out More Than A Thousand Chinese Researchers, Grad Students

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:36s - Published
US Kicks Out More Than A Thousand Chinese Researchers, Grad Students

US Kicks Out More Than A Thousand Chinese Researchers, Grad Students

A new program issued by President Donald Trump has left over a thousand Chinese grad students and researchers without US visas.

According to CNN, those Chinese nationals are believed by the Trump administration to have ties to the Chinese military.

When the program was implemented in June, China's education ministry said it 'resolutely opposes' any US government move to restrict Chinese students.

The US State Department said Wednesday that the 'high-risk' Chinese nationals had been expelled, subject to Presidential Proclamation 10043.

Beijing has yet to react to the Trump administration's most recent announcement.


You Might Like


Tweets about this

YourNews15

News15 Chuck E. Cheese launched a Kindergarten Kickoff program this week, providing free video resources and All You Can P… https://t.co/B4IrQD7Wed 7 hours ago

Adil_kh1

Adil @BrownnBlanco @NedSoros @UtdJuwon @XtraDeBruyne @irealkamran @totalcristiano Someone having two more free kicks bec… https://t.co/oq9ocmJHzi 2 days ago


Related videos from verified sources

U.S. cancels visas for over 1,000 Chinese nationals [Video]

U.S. cancels visas for over 1,000 Chinese nationals

The United States has revoked visas for more than 1,000 Chinese nationals under a May 29 presidential proclamation to suspend entry from China of students and researchers deemed security risks, a State..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:43Published
AR Rahman says there is a gang working against him in Bollywood & more news | Oneindia News [Video]

AR Rahman says there is a gang working against him in Bollywood & more news | Oneindia News

Covid-19 testing hits record high, India tests 4.20 lakh samples a day; Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot says he will even go to Rashtrapati Bhavan, picket Prime Minister's house if needed to..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:24Published