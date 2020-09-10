Newman Receives Singing Masks

Video Credit: KIMT - Published 2 days ago

Trying to do some activities with a mask on may be challenging.

So how does it work for choir students?

Kimt news 3's alex jirgens got a chance to see how special masks work up close.

He joins us live at newman catholic school in mason city ?

"* alex*- how do katie ?

"* students here at newman are wearing masks.

But for those who are in the choir ?

"* how do you make it easier for those are using the power of song?

Choir students are wearing these type of masks that are recommended by the iowa state high school music association.

These durable masks are designed to give more space ?

"* and has three layers of a thicker cloth ?

"* with a metal band that could be adjusted ?

"* all designed to make it comfortable.

Choir instructor harold arians (errands) says so far ?

"* students have "the kids haven't complained about not being able to breathe, so somehow in the design, it's been very beneficial to help them getting the air.

When they take the deep breath in these, it just sucks right in.

They don't have that problem."

The masks were developed in new york as part of a broadway relief program ?

"* with the school purchasing each student's first mask.

Over 100 were ordered ?

"* with a price f 19?

"*99 for each mask.

Live in mason thank you alex.

Charles city choir students are also utilizing singing masks ?

"* which are made by a local sewing shop.///