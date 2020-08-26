Candace Owens Continues to Take Aim at Cardi B | Billboard News

Which Fan Army Is the Strongest? | Billboard NewsIt's time to find out which fan army is the strongest! Billboard's 2020 Fan Army Face-Off has begun!
Kanye West Continues His Presidential Campaign, Cardi B Fires Back at Republican Politician & More | Billboard NewsKanye West is still trying to run for president, Cardi B fires back at a Republican politician and the 'AGT' contestant that did a rendition of Kylie Minogue's "Can't Get You Out of My Head."
Cardi B Responds to Republican Politician DeAnna Lorraine on Twitter | Billboard NewsCardi B has been more politically active than ever lately, and on Tuesday (Aug. 26), the rapper got into a social media spat with a Republican politician over Melania Trump.