Winston Churchill statue in London defaced by Extinction Rebellion protester facing charges

A climate change activist was arrested on the final day of Extinction Rebellion's ten-day "Autumn Uprising" after causing criminal damage to the Winston Churchill statue that stands in Parliament Square in London on September 10.

The protester declared Churchill "was a racist" and signed his name.

The statue met a similar fate during the George Flloyd protests after BLM protesters' accusation that the former prime minister was racist.

Winston Churchill, long lauded for his valiant leadership amid World War II, has said he hated people with "slit eyes and pigtails."; people from India were "the beastliest people in the world next to the Germans." He has also said that he "did not really think that black people were as capable or as efficient as white people."