Suicide prevention day

Video Credit: KIMT
Local resources for awareness and help

Naacp rochester facebook page.

It may be hard to fathom but the world health organization says every 40?

"* seconds someoe in the world takes their own life.

On average that's 800?

"* thousand people a year.

And, in the united states the numbers are rising.

Today is world suicide prevention day and experts say preventing suicide may mandate reducing access to firearms and medications.

Early care for the mentally ill, school?

"* based interventions, and training health workers to assess and manage suicidal behavior can help as well.

Just talking about it and brining awareness and having these types of discussions about it you'd find that more people suffer from it but then you'd find there are a plethora of resources to deal with that as well.

If you or someone you love is struggling with suicidal thoughts, you can call the national suicide prevention lifeline..

There is also a crisis text line.




