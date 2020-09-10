Video Credit: WTHI - Published 6 days ago

Registration open for CANDLES Holocaust Museum's trip to Auschwitz

Registration is now open for an annual trip to learn about the holocaust.

Candles holcaust museum in terre haute is once again offering a trip to poland.

Those who go on the trip will learn about "eva kor's" journey.

She survived the holocaust, and founded the museum here.

People on the trip will experience her audio tour, and visit historic sites with professional guides.

Candles says even though eva has passed.... her legacy carries on.

"when you step into certain locations within the camp, her voice automatically comes on and tells the story that she would of told at that specific location.

" the museum has just announced the dates for next year -- july 10th through the 18th.

There are two different packages.

You can check them out, and register online.

