Nearly 100 Major Wildfires Raging In Almost A Dozen Western States

CBS4's Chris Martinez reports blazes in California have burned more than 2 million acres.



Related videos from verified sources The battle contain wildfires continue across three states



Wildfires continue to rage up and down the West Coast. Thousands of firefighters are on the frontlines working around the clock trying to get things under control in Washington, Oregon, and California. Credit: 23ABC News | Bakersfield Duration: 02:01 Published 21 hours ago Wildfires Continue To Rage Across Western States



The Bobcat Fire and El Dorado Fire are still burning in Southern California, and could be made worse by windy weather. Amy Johnson reports. Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA Duration: 00:59 Published 1 day ago Wildfires are scorching Western states including California, Oregon and Colorado



Multiple U.S. Western states are suffering from horrific wildfires. Credit: USA Today News (International) Duration: 00:59 Published 1 day ago