Nearly 100 Major Wildfires Raging In Almost A Dozen Western States

Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 02:15s - Published
CBS4's Chris Martinez reports blazes in California have burned more than 2 million acres.


Nearly 100 major wildfires raging in Western states

Unrelenting wildfires continue leveling communities and prompting mass evacuations across several...
CBS News - Published


The battle contain wildfires continue across three states

Wildfires continue to rage up and down the West Coast. Thousands of firefighters are on the frontlines working around the clock trying to get things under control in Washington, Oregon, and California.

Credit: 23ABC News | Bakersfield     Duration: 02:01Published
Wildfires Continue To Rage Across Western States

The Bobcat Fire and El Dorado Fire are still burning in Southern California, and could be made worse by windy weather. Amy Johnson reports.

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 00:59Published
Wildfires are scorching Western states including California, Oregon and Colorado

Multiple U.S. Western states are suffering from horrific wildfires.

Credit: USA Today News (International)     Duration: 00:59Published