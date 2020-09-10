Actress Diana Rigg Dies At 82
Actress Diana Rigg Dies At 82
Diana Rigg gained fame on the 1960's British spy series "The Avengers" and more recently on "Game Of Thrones"
British actress Diana Rigg, who came to fame in the cult 1960s TV show "The Avengers" and recently...
British actress Diana Rigg, who came to fame in the cult 1960s TV show The Avengers and more recently...
Diana Rigg passed away Thursday after a months-long battle with cancer at the age of 82 and...
Diana Rigg: Bond Girl and Game of Thrones Star Dies Aged 82 Actress Dame Diana Rigg, Bond girl and Game of Thrones star, has died at the age of 82.
Her agent said: “She died peacefully early this morning. She was at home with her family who have asked for.. Credit: ODN Duration: 01:43 Published 6 hours ago
Diana Rigg Dead At 82 British actress Diana Rigg has died at age 82.
Her decades-long acting career spanned 1960s spy series "The Avengers," classical theater and "Game of Thrones."
Her agent Simon Beseford announced that.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:27 Published 7 hours ago