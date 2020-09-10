Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Actress Diana Rigg Dies At 82

Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 00:28s - Published
Actress Diana Rigg Dies At 82

Actress Diana Rigg Dies At 82

Diana Rigg gained fame on the 1960's British spy series "The Avengers" and more recently on "Game Of Thrones"


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Actress Diana Rigg of 'The Avengers,' 'Game of Thrones,' Dies at 82

British actress Diana Rigg, who came to fame in the cult 1960s TV show "The Avengers" and recently...
Newsmax - Published Also reported by •CBC.caUSATODAY.comJapan TodayJust JaredFOXNews.comBBC News


From Avengers to GoT via Bond: British actor Diana Rigg dies aged 82

British actress Diana Rigg, who came to fame in the cult 1960s TV show The Avengers and more recently...
The Age - Published Also reported by •Jerusalem PostJapan TodayCTV NewsDenver PostBBC News


‘Game of Thrones’ Stars, Edgar Wright and More Celebs Pay Tribute to Diana Rigg: ‘The True Queen of Westeros’

‘Game of Thrones’ Stars, Edgar Wright and More Celebs Pay Tribute to Diana Rigg: ‘The True Queen of Westeros’ Diana Rigg passed away Thursday after a months-long battle with cancer at the age of 82 and...
The Wrap - Published


Tweets about this

Laura78703

Laura 🌹🍐 RT @BBCBreaking: Actress Dame Diana Rigg, known for roles from The Avengers to Games of Thrones, dies aged 82 https://t.co/gbJ7BUmGSv 9 seconds ago

PBSSoCal

PBS SoCal (KOCE) RT @NewsHour: Diana Rigg, a commanding British actress whose career stretched from iconic 1960s spy series “The Avengers” to fantasy jugger… 2 minutes ago

RhiannonRappel

Rhiannon Rappel RT @ABC: Actress Diana Rigg, whose career stretched from iconic 1960s spy series “The Avengers” to “Game of Thrones,” has died. She was 82.… 5 minutes ago

A_Young_Padawan

thabani. RT @BFI: We're sad to hear the news that actress Dame Diana Rigg has passed away at the age of 82. She enjoyed a long and distinguished act… 6 minutes ago

ToriFan13

Samantha 🖤 RT @broadwaycom: Celebrated actress Diana Rigg has died at the age of 82. https://t.co/zSi4slrj8Y 7 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

Remembering 'The Avengers' and 'Game of Thrones' Star Diana Rigg | THR News [Video]

Remembering 'The Avengers' and 'Game of Thrones' Star Diana Rigg | THR News

Diana Rigg, the Emmy- and Tony-winning British actress who vaulted to international fame in the 1960s with her performance as the seductive spy Emma Peel on 'The Avengers.'

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter     Duration: 02:01Published
Diana Rigg: Bond Girl and Game of Thrones Star Dies Aged 82 [Video]

Diana Rigg: Bond Girl and Game of Thrones Star Dies Aged 82

Actress Dame Diana Rigg, Bond girl and Game of Thrones star, has died at the age of 82. Her agent said: “She died peacefully early this morning. She was at home with her family who have asked for..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 01:43Published
Diana Rigg Dead At 82 [Video]

Diana Rigg Dead At 82

British actress Diana Rigg has died at age 82. Her decades-long acting career spanned 1960s spy series "The Avengers," classical theater and "Game of Thrones." Her agent Simon Beseford announced that..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:27Published