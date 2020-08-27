Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Bridgeport, CT Police Chief Arrested, Accused Of Cheating To Get Job

Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 00:33s - Published
Bridgeport, CT Police Chief Arrested, Accused Of Cheating To Get Job

Bridgeport, CT Police Chief Arrested, Accused Of Cheating To Get Job

Prosecutors say, then acting police chief, Armando Perez and the city's personnel director David Dunn rigged the 2018 police chief exam.


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Experts Say Dallas No Different Than Other Big Cities Regarding Short-Term Police Chiefs [Video]

Experts Say Dallas No Different Than Other Big Cities Regarding Short-Term Police Chiefs

With Dallas Police Chief Renee Hall's resignation after only three years on the job, it may seem like the position has become a revolving door. But experts say Dallas is no different than other big..

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 02:01Published
Auxiliary nurse midwife qualified students held protest near CM residence in Patna [Video]

Auxiliary nurse midwife qualified students held protest near CM residence in Patna

Auxiliary nurse midwife qualified students held protest in Patna on September 08. The protest was against availability of job vacancies. They protested near the residence of Chief Minister Nitish..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:07Published
Police chief forced to retire for not writing enough tickets, but residents appreciate efforts to transform town from ticket tra [Video]

Police chief forced to retire for not writing enough tickets, but residents appreciate efforts to transform town from ticket tra

The tiny town of Morrison, population 425, is looking for a new police chief after a forced retirement cost George Mumma his job.

Credit: KDVR     Duration: 02:09Published