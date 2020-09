NBC 26 weather forecast

Tonight, mostly clear skies with overnight lows in the mid to upper 30s.

Widespread frost is likely NW of Fox Valley with patchy frost elsewhere.

Friday will get close to 70 with southeast winds and mostly sunny skies.

A chance of showers and thunderstorms return this weekend on Saturday as a low pressure moves through.

Highs will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Sunshine is in store for Sunday with highs in the lower to mid 70s.