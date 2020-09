Predicting the CFP playoff (given that Ohio State likely won't be in it) Video Credit: USA Today Sports (Domestic) - Duration: 01:48s - Published 1 day ago Predicting the CFP playoff (given that Ohio State likely won't be in it) Sports, Seriously: Paul Myerberg predicts who will make it the College Football Playoff this season and why it feels a bit disingenuous to have the playoff without Ohio State having a say. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this