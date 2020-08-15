|
Citigroup Names Jane Fraser New CEO, First Woman To Lead Major U.S. Bank
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York
- Duration: 00:22s - Published
Citigroup Names Jane Fraser New CEO, First Woman To Lead Major U.S. Bank
Jane Fraser will take over in February for Michael Corbat, who is retiring after 37 years with the bank.
