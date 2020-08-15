Global  
 

Citigroup Names Jane Fraser New CEO, First Woman To Lead Major U.S. Bank

Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 00:22s - Published
Citigroup Names Jane Fraser New CEO, First Woman To Lead Major U.S. Bank

Citigroup Names Jane Fraser New CEO, First Woman To Lead Major U.S. Bank

Jane Fraser will take over in February for Michael Corbat, who is retiring after 37 years with the bank.


Citigroup names Jane Fraser as CEO, becoming the first woman to lead a major US bank

He will be replaced by Jane Fraser, currently Citi's president and chief of its consumer banking...
Business Insider - Published Also reported by •SeattlePI.comDaily CallerbizjournalsBBC NewsIndiaTimesUSATODAY.comNewsmaxNYTimes.com


Wall Street is finally getting its first female bank CEO as Jane Fraser named to top job at Citi

Citibank has named Jane Fraser to be its next CEO, the first woman to hold the top job at a major...
CBC.ca - Published

Another Crack In The Glass Ceiling: Citigroup's Next CEO Is A Woman

Jane Fraser, who now heads Citigroup's retail banking division, will succeed Michael Corbat in...
NPR - Published


TarakRindani

Tarak H. Rindani RT @TarakRindani: One of #WallStreet’s largest banks will finally have a female #CEO as #Citigroup names @JaneFraser Chief Executive, shatt… 20 minutes ago

NantoSapporo

Nanto Sapporo Brokerage The Wall Street Journal: Citigroup names Jane Fraser to succeed Michael Corbat as CEO https://t.co/ftITYnfgRq https://t.co/UDZKAjVCOI 22 minutes ago

gdlcolorado

Geoff Love Citigroup names Jane Fraser as next CEO, the first woman to lead a bulge bracket bank https://t.co/wOtKKl2IOT via @YahooFinance 30 minutes ago

gdlcolorado

Geoff Love Citigroup names Jane Fraser as first woman CEO https://t.co/xaPv5Qxhg3 via @timesofindia 31 minutes ago

aleemzaheer

Abdul Aleem Zaheer Citigroup names Jane Fraser as first woman CEO - Times of India https://t.co/Id1WyF2ab9 32 minutes ago

caryweldy

Cary Weldy BRAVO! Citigroup names Jane Fraser as first woman CEO. https://t.co/UZwqW3oMSG via @timesofindia #WomensEqualityDay #women #empowerment 32 minutes ago

mycomfor

My Comfor #Citigroup names #JaneFraser CEO, shattering #WallStreet’s glass ceiling #Banking https://t.co/wrQqdgdgnl 37 minutes ago

ScottWengerNYC

Scott Wenger Citigroup Names Jane Fraser Its New CEO. What to Know About the First Woman to Head a Major U.S. Bank. https://t.co/5J5QG9SjsN 38 minutes ago


