Citigroup Names Jane Fraser New CEO, First Woman To Lead Major U.S. Bank

Jane Fraser will take over in February for Michael Corbat, who is retiring after 37 years with the bank.

Citibank has named Jane Fraser to be its next CEO, the first woman to hold the top job at a major...

He will be replaced by Jane Fraser, currently Citi's president and chief of its consumer banking...

Scott Wenger Citigroup Names Jane Fraser Its New CEO. What to Know About the First Woman to Head a Major U.S. Bank. https://t.co/5J5QG9SjsN 38 minutes ago

Geoff Love Citigroup names Jane Fraser as next CEO, the first woman to lead a bulge bracket bank https://t.co/wOtKKl2IOT via @YahooFinance 30 minutes ago