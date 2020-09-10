Covington Yard Food Court opens Friday

Video Credit: WCPO Cincinnati - Duration: 01:40s - Published 4 minutes ago

It might have taken the team behind Covington Yard longer than anticipated to open the outdoor food court made of shipping containers, but the timing could not be more perfect.

"The buzz is there.

Andeverybody is, you know, like,'When is it opening?'

And,it's coming.

And that is whatis amazing aboutit." GENERAL MANAGER MICHAELHOFFERT, PROJECT DEVELOPERJOSH NIEDERHELMAN AND THEIRTEAM HAVE BEEN WORKING FORMONTHS LEADING UP TO FRIDAY'S4 P.M.

OPENING OF COVINGTONYARD.

COVINGTON YARD, ANOUTDOOR FOOD HALL MADE OUT OFSHIPPING CONTAINERS, ISLOCATED AT THE CORNER OFGREENUP AND FOURTH STREETS INCOVINGTON."We'll have five foodoperators that are able toserve different menus off ofthis site.

And then we have anoutdoor bar and an indoorbar."COVINGTON YARD WILLINITIALLY FEATURE NORTHSIDE-BASED DJANGO WESTERN TACO,YARD BIRD CHICKEN AND MR.BULGOGI BBQ, WITH TWO OTHERFOOD VENDORS COMING SOON.HOFFERT PROMISES THAT'S NOTALL COVINGTON YARD HAS TOOFFER.

IT'S TWO BARS ARESTOCKED WITH .

.

."Sixty-five differentvarieties of canned beer, 14different taps .

.

.""... Fresh cocktails, um,ranging from high-end tequilasto rums to localbourbons."BOTH HOFFERT ANDNIEDERHELMAN ALSO SAIDCOVINGTON YARD WILL HOST LIVEMUSIC.

IT ALSO WILL OFFERRENTABLE PRIVATE EVENT SPACESAND PLENTY OF TELEVISIONS ANDSPEAKERS FOR PEOPLE TO WATCHMAJOR LEAGUE SPORTS GAMES --ALL WITHIN A CORONAVIRUS-CONSCIOUSENVIRONMENT."This project wasnever envisioned to solve acommunity problem, but itreally was envisioned to bethat backyard communitybuilding and socialatmosphere.""What's actuallyis nice to see is that peoplehave another option to comeand socialize in a pandemicand COVID-friendly way."VOHOFFERT SAID THERE IS MORE TOCOME TO THE COVINGTON YARD,SUCH AS OUTDOOR HEATING ANDTENT COVERINGS FOR THE FALLAND WINTERMONTHS."We're going to havemultiple different things thatwe are going to startintroducing as time goeson." YOU CAN LEARN MORE ABOUTTHE COVINGTON YARD ATWCPO.COM.

I'M REPORTER BRIANMAINS FOR WCPO 9 NEWS.