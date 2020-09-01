Lessons of 9/11 live on for elementary students

Video Credit: WCPO Cincinnati - Duration: 01:46s - Published 3 minutes ago

FRIDAY WILL MARK 19 YEARSSINCE THE TERROR ATTACKS OFSEPTEMBER 11TH.AND ONEKENTUCKY-BASED NONPROFIT ISMAKING AGE-APPROPRIATE,VIRTUAL LESSONS AVAILABLE TOELEMENTARY-AGED CHILDREN FORFREE.REPORTER JOSH BAZANEXPLAINS HOW THE PROGRAM AIMSTO HELP KIDS SERVE THEIRCOMMUNITY BY TEACHING THEMABOUT THE HEROES OF THATTRAGIC DAY.NATS"I pledge to do somethingto ignite good every day."GLOBAL GAMCHANGERS IS ANONPROFIT ORGANIZATIONDEDICATED TO BOTH IN-PERSONAND VIRTUAL EDUCATIONALPROGRAMS TO TEACH KIDSEVERYONE CAN BE A SUPERHERO.Jan Helson/Founder, GlobalGame Changers00:02:01"We teachkids using an equation: mytalent + my heart = mysuperpower."BrandonGraves/Elementary SchoolTeacher00:23:39"It builds self-reliance and it lets them knowthat they have an opportunityto contribute to theircommunity as well."BRANDONGRAVES TEACHES A G-G-C STYLECLASS AT A LOUISVILLEELEMENTARY SCHOOL.

HE ALSOCONSULTED WITH THE GROUP ONITS 9/11 LESSONS.

THE FREERESOURCES INCLUDE INTERACTIVEROLE-PLAYING GAMES, A VIRTUALMUSEUM, AGE-APPROPRIATELESSONS AND A SERVICE PROJECT.Brandon Graves/ElementarySchool Teacher00:25:44"How doyou find heroes in times oftragedy?"00:25:49"How do youbecome a hero?

You knowingyour safety plan.

You doingpre-planning in emergencies."GLOBAL GAME CHANGERS HOPES THELESSONS WILL MAKE SURECHILDREN REMEMBER 9/11UTALSO INSPIRE THEM TO GIVE BACKTO THEIR COMMUNITIES.JanHelson/Founder, Global GameChangers00:13:54"We want themto know that these amazingfirst responders, what theydid and help to understandthat and hopefully be inspiredto serve themselves as aresult."JOSH STANDUP"GlobalGame Changers is using athree-year grant for these9/11 lessons.

They hope to beable to have in-personactivities next school yearand are planning differentevents all year round to teachchildren about the attacks.JB, WCPO 9 News."