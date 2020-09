WMAR-2 News at 11

Video Credit: ABC 2 News WMAR - Duration: 21:50s - Published 2 weeks ago

WMAR-2 NEWS' RAYSTRICKLAND IS STANDING BY INBALTIMORE WITH A LOOK AT HOWTHE DIGITAL DIVIDE ISIMPACTING STUDENTS THE CITY.BUT FIRST, LET'S CHECK IN WITHEDDIE KADHIM, WHO WAS AT ARALLY TO RE-OPEN IN ANNAPOLIS.HE SHOWS US WHY SOME PARENTSAND KIDS FEEL THEY'RE READYFOR IN- PERSON LEARNING.On the first day of the fallsemester, many students wereat home.

Frustration droveparents out for this reopenMaryland Schools protest inAnne Arundel County.

ErinFultz Parent 8:36-8:49“We hadour first day of onlinelearning and it wasnIt was bad yea.

We didnit.

Computer learning justdoeshave to work ”Anne Rutherford RepublicanCentral Committee Anne ArundelCounty 17:30-17:42“One of ourspeakers tonight has hadcoronavirus and he talks aboutit being a bad cold.

I knowtwo people who say itlike a bad cold.

It is likethe flu, and we certainlydonof the flu” Experts sayCovid-19 is deadlier than theflu.

It's also more contagiouswhy is one of the reasons somedistricts decided to stayvirtual for now.

AdamWyndhamstudent with special needs.

Hesays that hepulling his daughter out ofschool.

Adam Wyndham Parent12:41-13:01“Our childrenespecially my daughter, sheneeds that in personinstruction that support thoseservices.

In school that canbe replaced in a virtualenvironment she needs hand onhand.

She needs that constantdirect adult support to modelher eye communication deviceand hopefully teach her how towalk” A lot of these parentsand students say schoolswerenfor the end of last year andstill arenLarry Hogan recently suggestedthat all Maryland Schooldistricts reopen because of adrop in positivity rate in keymetrics.

Kara Chippi Protestorganizer 6:52-7:08“I thinkitindividual counties this muchleverage to decide.

Therelot of confusion as to whatthe governor's plan is andreopening and polices aroundit and what the individualcounties have opted to do”Some high school seniorsstopped by the rally to saythey donback.

Kennedy Hall High SchoolSenior 3:22-3:31“Especiallyif we had all the kids back atthe same time cases wouldspread like crazy.

I watchedsome of my friends catch it inthe beginning of quarantineand I think itto risk it right now” Virtualclass continues for now assome hope to return soon.

InAnnapolis Eddie Kadhim WMAR2News.THE GOVERNOR IS OFFERINGINCENTIVES FOR DISTRICTS THATTRANSFER INTO SOME OF TYPE OFIN PERSON LEARNING BY THE ENDOF THE FIRST QUARTER.

HEVISITED CAROLINE COUNTY TODAY,WHERE THEY'RE TAKING A HYBRIDAPPROACH...AND WELCOMED SOMESTUDENTS BACK TO CAMPUS.THIS WAS THE FIRST DAY OFVIRTUAL LEARNING FOR MANYSTUDENTS IN THE BALTIMOREAREA.

BUT WE FOUND OUT SOMEKIDS STILL DON'T HAVE A LAPTOPOR RELIABLE ACCESS TO THEINTERNET WMAR-2 NEWS RAYSTRICKLAND IS LIVE ATBALTIMORE CITY SCHOOLHEADQUARTERS TONIGHT TOCONTINUE OUR TEAM COVERAGE.AND RAY DESPITE ALL OF THEEFFORT TO GIVE KIDS THE TOOLSTHEY NEED, THE DIGITAL DIVIDEIS STILL IMPACTING THEIRABILITY TO LEARN.AND JAIME WE'VE REPORTED ONTHIS PROBLEM FROM THE VERYBEGINNING OF THE PANDEMIC.

6MONTHS LATER, SOME SAY THEDIGITAL DIVIDE IS STILL ANISSUE AFFECTING STUDENTS ONTHEIR FIRST DAY OF THE FALLSEMESTEAs tens of thousands ofstudents gear up for a virtualstart to the fall semester inBaltimore, SOME of them stilldon't have access to theinternet or laptops.

4:30“Wehave to fix this.

Weabsolutely have to fix this”Lisa Molock made it hermission since the beginning ofthe pandemic to close thedigital divide Shefounder of LetBaltimore.

THE organizationhas donated more than 500tablets to students in need2:16“at this point, everychild should have a digitaldevice” 3:25“it was big forme” One of the studentsMolock helped was DeWalton, a freshman at DigtalHarbor He says it would havebeen nearly impossible toattend the first day ofclasses if Molock didnhim a tablet.

And Molock saysthat is the reality the formany students.

She saysdespite the city and schooldistrict providing tens ofthousands of laptops andinternet HOT SPOTS tostudents, thereleaders need to address.

2:0842“A quite of few deviceshave been delivered, but thereis a lot of children thatstill does not have a digitaldevice Molock, who spent theday passing out energy saverkits to help families savemoney due to virtual learning,says shedone before too many studentsget left behind.

9:15“Wenot getting it right.

We arenot getting it right.

Ourchildren should not have tosuffer for this.

Iadvocate for these childrenand Ifor these children”AND WE REACHED OUT TO THESCHOOL DISTRICT HERE TO GETSENSE OF HOW MANY STUDENTSSTILL NEEDED A LAPTOP ORACCESS TO THE INTERNET, BUT WEHAVE YET TO HEAR BACK.

BUT THEDISTRICT C-E-O DID SAYFAMILIES WHO ARE MISSING LAPTOPS SHOULD REACH OUT TO THEIRSCHOOL PRINCIPAL, BECAUSEORDERS ARE COMING IN.BALTIMORE CITY PUBLIC SCHOOLSHELD A RIBBON CUTTING EVETHIS MORNING FOR ITS FIRST TWO"NET ZERO SCHOOLS." GRACELANDPARK O'DONNELL HEIGHTS ANDHOLABIRD ACADEMY IS EXPECTEDTO PRODUCE AS MUCH ENERGY ASTHEY USE EVERY YEAR.

Theseschools also represent a hugestep forward in innovation forcity schools as the first andsecond zero net energy schoolsin baltimore city publicschools and only the secondand third zero net enerschools in the state." THEENERGY AT THE TWO SCHOOLS ISGENERATED BY 13 HUNDRED SOLARPANELS ON THE ROOFS.

THESCHOOLS SHOULD SAVE BETWEEN 15AND 35 THOUSAND DOLLARS A YEARIN ENERGY COSTS.AN OFFICER WITH THE HAVRE DEGRACE POLICE DEPARTMENT ISUNDER INVESTIGATION TONIGHT.AUTHORITIES SAY PHILIPPACIOCCO (PAH- CHOKE-CO)ASSAULTED SOMEONE AT ARESTAURANT IN BEL AIR WHILE HEWAS OFF DUTY LATE LAST MONTH..

HE'S NOW FACING CHARGES ANDIS SUSPENDED WHILE THE HARFORDCOUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICECONTINUES TO INVESTIGATE.ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY POLICEHAVE ARRESTED THE MAN THEY SAYSTOLE A CAR WITH TWO YOUNGCHILDREN INSIDE.

IT HAPPENEDFRIDAY NIGHT AT THE EXXON GASSTATION ON RITCHIE HIGHWAY INPASADENA.

POLICE SAY RONALDBENEWICZ STOLE THE CAR WHEN AWOMAN STEPPED OUT OF IT.

THECAR WAS RECOVERED A SHORTDISTANCE AWAY LATER THAT NIGHTAND THE TWO YEAR OLD AND SIXMONTH OLD BOYS INSIDE, WEREOKAY.POLICE HAVE ARRESTED THE MANACCUSED OF HITTING THREEBICYCLISTS WITH HIS TRUCK.THIS HAPPENED LAST MONTH ONEASTERN AVENUE IN BALTIMORECITY.

AUTHORITIES ARRESTEDBRIAN ADAMS OF RED LION,PENNSYLVANIA THIS AFTERNOON.HE'S NOW IN JAIL IN YORKCOUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA -- AS HEWAITS TO BE EXTRADITED BACK TOMARYLAND.

ONCE BACK INMARYLAND, HE'LL FACE ATTEMPTEDMURDER AND ASSAULT CHARGES.IF EDGAR ALLAN POE ONCE STAYEDAT YOUR PLACE, THEN YOU KNOWIT WAS OLD.

THE DEMOLITION OFTHE OLD BALTIMORE CITY JAILNOW DETENTION CENTER CONTINUEDTODAY.

YOU'LL REMEMBER THEDEMOLITION PROJECT BEGAN BACKIN OCTOBER OF LAST YEAR..

ANDCITY OFFICIALS PLAN TO BUILD ANEW THERAPEUTIC FACILITY INITS PLACE.

THE 14 MONTH LONGDEMOLITION PROJECT IS EXPECTEDTO COST 27 AND A HALF MILLIONDOLLARS.

THE PRISON WAS LONGKNOWN FOR ITS CORRUPTION ANDPOOR CONDITIONS FOR EMPLOYEESAND PRISONERS.Here's a look at what we'retracking right now.

A coldfront will slowly approach theMiddle Atlantic from theeastern Great Lakes throughWednesday night while atropical disturbanceapproaches from the westernAtlantic Ocean.

The tropicaldisturbance will most likelycurve along the coast and headback out to sea Thursday whilethe cold front dropssoutheastward across theregion.

High pressure isexpected to build across theNortheast Friday into Saturdayas the front stalls over theCarolinas.

The front willlikely lift back northward asa warm front Sunday as thehigh moves offshore, followedby another cold frontalpassage early next week.WHEN PEOPLE ASK, WHY DO YOUHANG ONTO THE BALTIMORE COLTS.MAYBE THIS HOUR LONG TEJERKER OF A DOCUMENTARY WILLSHOW YOU WHY THERE WILL ALWAYSBE GHOSTS ON 33RD..

AND YOUKNOW OUR ANGEL MO GABA WILL BEAT THE RAVENS GAME ON SUNDAY.KEEP YOUR EYES ON THE CORNEREND ZONE AND YOU WILL SEE OURSUPER FAN.WMAR-2 NEWS GOT THE CHANCE TOSPEAK WITH HIM TODAY.

CHIEFBILL LOWRY BECAME AN OFFICERIN 1973, AND HE ALSO WORKEDFOR 27 YEARS IN PRINCEGEORGE'S COUNTY.

HE SAYS HEWANTS TO SIMPLIFY A JOB HEBELIEVES HAS BECOME TOOCOMPLICATED.

SOT: I'M A VERYSIMPLE MAN.

THREE THINGS AREVERY IMPORTANT TO ME; MYFAMILY, MY WORK AND GOD.

BUTTTO Sot: I absolutely love thisjob.

I love public service.

Iwas brought up this way by mymom and dad&.

LOWRY ALSO SAYSHE'S A BIG SUPPORTER OF THEFIRST AMENDMENT AND SAYS HEWILL SUPPORT ANY LEGALPROTEST.

BUT HE SAYS HE WILLTAKE ACTION WHEN PROTESTSBECOME RIOTS.BALTIMORE COUNTY COUNCILMANJULIAN JONES INTRODUCED A NEWPOLICE REFORM BILL TONIGHT,IT'S CALLED THE 'SMART'POLICING ACT AND IT STANDS FORSTRENGTHENING MODERNIZATION...ACCOUNTABILITY... REFORM....AND TRANSPARENCY.

IT INCLUDESSEVERAL PROPOSED POLICIES ...INCLUDING A BAN ON CHOKEHOLDSAND NECK RESTRAINTS UNLESS ALIFE IS AT RISK.

IF SIGNEDINTO LAW....THE POLICEDEPARTMENT WOULD NO LONGER BEABLE TO HIRE OFFICERS WITHPAST DISCIPLINARY ISSUES.

"TheSMART Policing Act is aboutprogress its about reform andits about a united next stepforward in our ongoing fighttowards equal justice." "Thisis an opportunity for us tomake our police departmentbetter to make sure theexpectation from the citizensare lined up with theexpectation and the servicethat they receive from thepolice department." THISCURRENT PROPOSAL IS ANEXPANDED VERSION OF A BILJONES BROUGHT FORWARD A FEWMONTHS AGO.

THAT LEGISLATIONWAS TABLED IN JULY.A NON-PROFIT GROUP SAYS THEMAJORITY OF RECENT BLACK LIVESMATTER PROTESTS WERE PEACEFUL.THE REPORT COMES FROM THEARMED CONFLICT LOCATION ANDEVENT DATA PROJECT.

IT SAYSBETWEEN LATE MAY AND LATEAUGUST, 93 PERCENT OF THENEARLY EIGHT THOUSAND PROTESTSWERE PEACEFUL.

MOST AREAS THATSAW RIOTS ALSO SAW SEVERALOTHER PEACEFUL DEMONSTRATIONS.THE GROUP COLLECTEDINFORMATION FROM THE MEDIA, ASWELL AS GOVERNMENTAL AND NONGOVERNMENTAL AGENCIES.NEW TONIGHT -- ON SUNDAY WHENTHE RAVENS START THE STRANGESTSEASON OF ALL TIME, YOU KNOWNO FANS, BUT IN THIS CASE, WEHAVE TO ALLOW ONE FAN IN... MOGABA.

MO LEFT US FOR HEAVEN INJULY BUT HE WILL BE THERE ONSUNDAY.

CORNER END ZONE.

575MO'S WILL BE FILLING SECTION146.

BUYING AND PUSHING THECARBOARD CUTOUTS FOR MO ROWSIS MY MAN KRIS RUHLING "not tomany know...remembered foreverIT TOOK HIM 5 DAYS TO SELL OUTTHE SECTION.

AND THE MONEYRAISED WILL GO TO THE RAVETO SUPPORT SEVERAL CHARITIES.WHEN YOU DRIVE DOWN CLOSE TOWHERE MEMORIAL STADIUM ONCESTOOD, YOU WON'T SEE THELIGHTS, BUT YOU CAN STILL HEARTHE ROAR FROM OUR SUNDAYAFTERNOONS AT 2.

YOU CAN STILLFEEL THE GHOSTS OF 33RD.

ANDFINALLY A DOCUMENTARY THATEXPLAINS TO A GENERATION WHYWE LOVED.

OUR BALTIMORE COLTSAND WHY WE CAN LOVE AGAIN.LISTEN TO MARY GET A CHANCE TOTELL LENNY MOORE ABOUT HER MOMSITTING IN THE SECOND ROW WHENLENNY IS HEADING RIGHT FORHER.

"she just poured a cup ofcoffee...after all you'relenny moore, ha ha ha." SHETEARED UP,LENNY TEARED UPYOU'LL TEAR UP, AS THISDOCUMENTARY HITS VIMEO JUST ITIME FOR THE RAVENS HOMEOPENER.

FILM MAKER TROY LOWMANCAPUTURES THE HEART AND THESOUL OF THIS CITY WHEN IT WASDEEPLY IN LOVE AND STILL ISWITH FOOTBALL TREMENDOUS JOB.GHOSTS OF 33RD STREETSTREAMING SOON.THE REGINALD F.

LEWIS MUSEUMIS EXPECTED TO REOPEN TO THEPUBLIC THURSDAY.

THOSE WHO GOWILL BE ABLE TO CHECK OUT ANEW EXHIBIT CALLED "FREEDOMBOUND: RUNAWAYS OF THECHESAPEAKE." THESE ARE SOMEPICTURES OF THAT NEW EXHIBIT.EVERYONE WHO WORKS IN ANDVISITS THE MUSEUM HAS TO WEARA FACE MASK..

AND THERE ARENEW HOURS AND SIGNS TO HELPDIRECT THE TRAFFIC FLOW OFVISITORS.

YOU'RE ALSO ASKED TOOBSERVE SOCIAL DISTANCINGTHROUGHOUT THE BUILDING.TWO LIBRARY SYSTEMS IN OURAREA WILL ALLOW PATRONS INTOTHEIR BRANCHES.

THE FIRST ISANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY PUBLICLIBRARY.

PEOPLE CAN NOW SET UPIN PERSON APPOINTMENTS AT THE16 BRANCHES TO FIND MATERIALSOR USE A COMPUTER.

THEY HAVETO WEAR MASKS AND PRACTICESOCIAL DISTANCING.

Monday Night Partlycloudy, with a low around 60.Tuesday Mostly sunny, with ahigh near 77.music video THIS SCHOOL YEARLOOKS A LOT DIFFERENT FOR KIIN OUR AREA..

AND THANKS TOSOME BALTIMORE CITY SCHOOLSTUDENTS, IT SOUNDS DIFFERENTTOO!

WHAT IT TOOK TO MAKE THISUNIQUE MUSIC VIDEO -- COMINGUP.THE RESTAURANT IS OPEN EVENAFTER A CRASH THERE OVER THEWEEKEND.

THE DRIVER OF A WHITEMERCEDES JUMPED THE CURB ANDBACKED INTO BREAKING BREAD ONWASHINGTON BOULEVARD ONSATURDAY.

THE DRIVER TOOK OFFAFTERWARD.

THE DAMAGED AREAWAS BOARDED UP..

AND THE OWNERSAYS SHE'S NOT LETTING ADAMAGED STOREFRONT STOP HERFROM SERVING CUSTOMERS.BALTIMORE POLICE ARE NOWTRYING TO FIND THE DRIVERRESPONSIBLE FOR THE DAMAGE.THEY WERE ABLE TO FIND THEVEHICLE.WMAR-2 NEWS IS THE VOICE FORVETERANS.

A MARYLAND FAMILYAND SEVERAL STATE LAWMAKERSARE WORKING TO GET A SPECIALHONOR FOR A WORLD WAR TWOVETERAN WHO PASSED AWAY.

THEBLACK CORPORAL NAMED WAVERLYWOODSON DIED 15 YEARS AGO.

HEWAS AN ARMY MEDIC WHO WASCREDITED FOR SAVING DOZENS OFTROOPS ON D-DAY AFTER BEINGSTRUCK BY SHRAPNEL HIMSELF.

HEWAS AWARDED THE BRONZE STARFOR HIS HEROISM BUT HIS WIFEAND SOME LEGISLATORS WANT HIMTO GET THE MEDAL OF HONOR.

VANHOLLEN- He was denied thatmedal of honor because of thecolor of his skin BUTT TOBROWN- While hundreds ofmedals of honor were bestowedon heroes during that war,none at the time for blacksoldiers like cpl woodson IFPRESIDENT TRUMP GRANTS THEMEDAL, WOODSON'S WIFE PLANSDONATE IT TO THE NATIONALMUSEUM OF AFRICAN AMERICANHISTORY AND CULTURE.FOR THE PAST FEW YEARS... WITHYOUR HELP... WE HAVE BEEN ABLETO PUT BOOKS IN THE HANDS ANDHOMES OF MANY AREA CHILDREN.AND DESPITE THE TWISTS ANDTURNS OF 2020 WE ARECONTINUING OUR MISSION-- IT'SOUR THIRD YEAR OF THE "IF YOUGIVE A CHILD A BOOKCAMPAIGN".... TAKE A LOOK ATTHE SMILES FROM EARLIER THISYEAR WHEN WE HANDED OUTBOOKS... NOW WE ARE ATAGAIN WMAR... THE SCRIPPSHOWARD FOUNDATION AND FULTONBANK ARE TEAMING UP TO BRINGBOOKS TO AREA CHILDREN... SOMEWHO DON'T EVEN HAVE A BOOK TOCALL THEIR OWN AT HOME.

HERE'SHOW IT WORKS... WE ARECOLLECTING MONETARY DONATIONSNOW... YOU DONATE... AND WE'LLGET A MATCH FROM THE SCRIPPSHOWARD FOUNDATION... ONCE ALLTHE MONEY IS DONATED..

WE'LLGET TO PURCHASE THE BOOKS AT AGREAT RATE THROUGHSCHOLASTIC... AND DISTRIBUTETHE BOOKS TO LOCAL STUDENTS...HOPEFULLY AT A TIME WHENEVERYONE IS BACK TO SCHOOL.

SOHEAD TO WMAR 2 NEWS DOT COMSLASH BOOKS... EVEN A 5 DOLLARDONATION WILL MAKE A HUGEDIFFERENCE IN OUR EFFORTS TOMAKE SURE EVERY CHILD BECOMA READERYEAR-TAKE A LISTEN.coronavirus song ITMASK ON.

IT WAS PERFORMED B11 YEAR OLD CHRISTIAN WHO JUSTGRADUATED FROM FEDERAL HILLPREP AND STARTED AT FRANCESSCOTT KEY TODAY.

HIS LITTLESISTER LILLY IS SEVEN AND HADHER FIRST DAY OF SECOND GRADEAT FED HILL PREP.

THEIR MOTHERSAYS THEY COULDNIT WITHOUT THE SUPPORT OFSHARP KIDS, FAMILY, ANDVOLUNTEERS AT THE SHARPLEADENHALL COMMUNITYENRICHMENT PROGRAM.NOW LET'S GET A FINAL CHECK OFYOUR FORECAST WITHMETEOROLOGIST PATRICK PETE.THAT'S ALL FOR US.

JIMKIMMEL IS UP NEXT.

AND DON'TFORGET TO JOIN GOOD MORNINGMARYLAND STARTING AT 4:30AM.HAVE A GREAT NIGH