Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Lessons of 9/11 live on for elementary students

Video Credit: WCPO Cincinnati - Duration: 01:46s - Published
Lessons of 9/11 live on for elementary students

Lessons of 9/11 live on for elementary students

One Kentucky nonprofit's mission is teaching the lessons of Sept.

11, 2001 to a generation of children born well after the tragic terrorist attack happened.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Lessons for U.S. schools as students and teachers around the world return to class

As U.S. schools prepare to reopen, all eyes are on the rest of the world as students and teachers in...
CBS News - Published


Tweets about this

schillermatt

Matthew Schiller RT @ArchNY_Schools: "All students in Catholic elementary schools...in grades kindergarten through eighth grade-will receive five days of cl… 1 day ago

ArchNY_Schools

NY Catholic Schools "All students in Catholic elementary schools...in grades kindergarten through eighth grade-will receive five days o… https://t.co/YAJpCcNoUi 1 day ago

adorkable_andi

Andi S. @Irisheyz77 Nooo i feel so sad for her! Our district requires 30 minutes of live teaching and 30 of work time for w… https://t.co/gyW2B2Zia9 1 day ago


Related videos from verified sources

Hogan visits Caroline Co. students on their first day back to school [Video]

Hogan visits Caroline Co. students on their first day back to school

Governor Larry Hogan and State Schools Superintendent Dr. Karen Salmon traveled over to Caroline County on Tuesday to visit with students on their first day back to school for in-person classes.

Credit: ABC 2 News WMAR     Duration: 01:02Published