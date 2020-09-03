Global  
 

'SNL' Set to Return to Iconic Studio 8H, Megyn Kelly Launches Indie Podcast Venture & More News | THR News

Video Credit: The Hollywood Reporter - Duration: 02:15s - Published
'SNL' Set to Return to Iconic Studio 8H, Megyn Kelly Launches Indie Podcast Venture & More News | THR News

'SNL' Set to Return to Iconic Studio 8H, Megyn Kelly Launches Indie Podcast Venture & More News | THR News

'Saturday Night Live' is returning to the iconic Studio 8H to start its 46th season on NBC, David Harbour and Singer Lily Allen just got married and Megyn Kelly is launching her own independent production company, Devil May Care Media, with podcasts.


Megyn Kelly Megyn Kelly American journalist

Megan Kelly Launches Indie Production Company With Podcasts | THR News [Video]

Megan Kelly Launches Indie Production Company With Podcasts | THR News

Megyn Kelly is launching her own independent production company, Devil May Care Media, with podcasts as key content in its pipeline.

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter    Duration: 01:03Published

Lily Allen Lily Allen English singer, songwriter, author, and television presenter

David Harbour and Lily Allen Get Married in Las Vegas | THR News [Video]

David Harbour and Lily Allen Get Married in Las Vegas | THR News

Congratulations are in order for David Harbour and Lily Allen, who got married in Las Vegas.

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter    Duration: 01:10Published
Lily Allen and David Harbour celebrated wedding with burgers [Video]

Lily Allen and David Harbour celebrated wedding with burgers

Lily Allen and Stranger Things actor David Harbour celebrated their Las Vegas wedding by dining on burgers and fries at a popular fast food joint.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:53Published
Trending: Lily Allen and David Harbour get married, Amy Schumer reveals Lyme Disease Diagnosis, and Academy announce new diversi [Video]

Trending: Lily Allen and David Harbour get married, Amy Schumer reveals Lyme Disease Diagnosis, and Academy announce new diversi

In case you missed it here's whats trending right now...

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:24Published

Studio 8H Studio 8H Prominent television studio in NBC Studios, Manhattan, New York City


David Harbour David Harbour American actor


NBC NBC American television and radio network

'Saturday Night Live' Set to Return to Studio for 46th Season | THR News [Video]

'Saturday Night Live' Set to Return to Studio for 46th Season | THR News

'Saturday Night Live' is getting back into the studio to start its 46th season on NBC.

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter    Duration: 01:20Published
'Golden Girls' Returning With An All Black Cast [Video]

'Golden Girls' Returning With An All Black Cast

"The Golden Girls" is coming back with a whole new cast. The new all-black star-studded cast will gather for a one-night-only charitable performance. Alfre Woodard, Tracee Ellis Ross, Sanaa Lathan, and Regina King will star in the Zoom episode. The re-imagining of the hit 1980s series will be aired on Tuesday for a Zoom Where It Happened virtual party. "The Golden Girls" ran on NBC from 1985 to 1992 starring Bea Arthur, Betty White, Rue McClanahan, and Estelle Getty.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:32Published

'Excited' Will Smith reveals dramatic 'Fresh Prince of Bel-Air' reboot coming to NBC's Peacock

 "Yo, homes to Peacock." The dramatized reboot of "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" has found a home on NBCUniversal's streaming service.
USATODAY.com
Most Americans Plan to Vote Early This Election, Poll Reveals [Video]

Most Americans Plan to Vote Early This Election, Poll Reveals

According to the NBC|SurveyMonkey Weekly Tracking Poll, 52% of of adults intend to vote early.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:57Published

