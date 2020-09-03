'SNL' Set to Return to Iconic Studio 8H, Megyn Kelly Launches Indie Podcast Venture & More News | THR News
'Saturday Night Live' is returning to the iconic Studio 8H to start its 46th season on NBC, David Harbour and Singer Lily Allen just got married and Megyn Kelly is launching her own independent production company, Devil May Care Media, with podcasts.
"The Golden Girls" is coming back with a whole new cast. The new all-black star-studded cast will gather for a one-night-only charitable performance. Alfre Woodard, Tracee Ellis Ross, Sanaa Lathan, and Regina King will star in the Zoom episode. The re-imagining of the hit 1980s series will be aired on Tuesday for a Zoom Where It Happened virtual party. "The Golden Girls" ran on NBC from 1985 to 1992 starring Bea Arthur, Betty White, Rue McClanahan, and Estelle Getty.