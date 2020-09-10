The World's Most Dangerous Borders Documentary Movie

The World's Most Dangerous Borders Documentary Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Explorer, filmmaker and writer Reza Pakravan, sets off on an epic journey along Africa’s most volatile and dangerous borders, in this four part series, to discover the lives of those who live there.

Taking the audience on a visually stunning journey across the continent, Reza explores nations devastated by war and terrorism, and unearths the life-and-death consequences that climate change has wrought upon the land.

Tracking across eight nations in the Sahelian belt, Reza discovers enduring traditions, religious diversity and extraordinary landscapes.