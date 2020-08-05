Nobel Peace Prize Winner Assumes UN Protection After Death Threats

Global  
 

Nobel Peace Prize winner Denis Mukwege is under the protection of the United Nations after being subjected to death threats.

CNN reports Mukwege was threatened after he demanded justice for serious crimes committed in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

A gynecologist, Mukwege's career has spanned more than 20 years, during which time he has treated tens of thousands of rape victims. He was a joint winner of the Nobel peace prize in 2018 alongside Nadia Murad for working to end the use of sexual violence as a weapon of war and armed conflict.

CNN reports UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet also recently warned Mukwege is 'at serious risk.'


Congo-Kinshasa: Rally in Support of Nobel Laureate Mukwege After Death Threats

[RFI] Hundreds of people have rallied in the Democratic Republic of Congo's eastern city of Bukavu in...
allAfrica.com - Published


