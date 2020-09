7 UpFront: Looking at Battleground Michigan in the 2020 Election Video Credit: WXYZ Detroit - Duration: 03:38s - Published 9 minutes ago 7 UpFront: Looking at Battleground Michigan in the 2020 Election With President Trump visiting Michigan just one day after Democratic Nominee Joe Biden made a swing through our station, Michigan is turning into one of the battlegrounds during the 2020 election. 0

