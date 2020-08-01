Less Than 60% Of Americans Think Vaccines Are Safe

Playing tackle football at a young age may not affect a player's ability to recover from a concussion as they age. A new study published Wednesday in the journal Neurology showed no evidence of increased risk for young players. According to UPI, the study included more than 600 NCAA college football players. The study also found that concussions did not negatively impact players' balance or increase risk for psychological problems.
Researchers from the University of Geneva, Switzerland, have made a surprising, even shocking, breakthrough in treating adult dyslexics. Dyslexia is commonly known as a reading disorder. Affecting up to 10% of the population, it entails lifelong problems with written material. According to UPI, the researchers say in a new study that electrical stimulation of the brain improves reading accuracy in dyslexic adults.
In the early days of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic, it was believed using NSAID painkillers like ibuprofen could worsen the disease. But now, UPI reports a new study from Denmark, published Tuesday in the journal PLOS Medicine, shows that's just not true. Among NSAID users with COVID-19, the data showed nearly 25% needed to be hospitalized, 5% required admission to the intensive care unit and 6.3% died.
A new review of existing research is sounding the alarm about children who contract and survive the novel coronavirus COVID-19. According to UPI, children who suffer heart damage caused by COVID-19 may need lifelong care and treatment. Children who develop multisystem inflammatory syndrome may experience symptoms similar to two rare, but serious, conditions. The conditions are Kawasaki disease and toxic shock syndrome.
Panjab University is all set to conduct examinations for final year students. In view of COVID-19, the university has decided to take exams through online mode. The question papers will be sent through e-mail and students have to submit their answer sheets within a given time frame. Controller of Examinations of Panjab University, Parvinder Singh said, "We are the first university in this region to conduct final year examinations through exclusive online mode. We took this step in view of COVID-19 as the situation here in not favorable for offline mode exams. We have already conveyed to the principals and have made them clear about the whole method. They'll further convey same to the students."