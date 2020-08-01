Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Less Than 60% Of Americans Think Vaccines Are Safe

Video Credit: Wochit News - Duration: 00:32s - Published
Less Than 60% Of Americans Think Vaccines Are Safe

Less Than 60% Of Americans Think Vaccines Are Safe

Fewer than 60% of Americans believe vaccines are safe and effective.

That figure is on par with much of Western Europe and is far higher than those in eastern European and Asian nations.

According to UPI, the numbers are part of a recent analysis published Thursday in The Lancet.

According to experts, the findings are significant, given the global quest for a vaccine against COVID-19.

To date, COVID-19 has infected nearly 28 million people globally, including 6.4 million in the United States.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Americans Americans Citizens or natives of the United States of America

Interest in learning how to drive a semi-truck surges | The Rebound Tampa Bay [Video]

Interest in learning how to drive a semi-truck surges | The Rebound Tampa Bay

As more and more Americans face dire job prospects, many are choosing to earn a living on the road driving big rigs.

Credit: ABC Action News    Duration: 02:16Published

Evanescence singer Amy Lee on new music, getting political and encouraging fans to get out to vote

 With Evanescence's new single, "Use My Voice," lead singer Amy Lee is encouraging all Americans to find their own voices and vote in the 2020 election. Lee..
CBS News

United Press International United Press International International news agency

New Study Shows That Youth Football Doesn't Impact Concussion Recovery In Adulthood [Video]

New Study Shows That Youth Football Doesn't Impact Concussion Recovery In Adulthood

Playing tackle football at a young age may not affect a player's ability to recover from a concussion as they age. A new study published Wednesday in the journal Neurology showed no evidence of increased risk for young players. According to UPI, the study included more than 600 NCAA college football players. The study also found that concussions did not negatively impact players' balance or increase risk for psychological problems.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:32Published
New Study Offers Hope For Adult Dyslexics [Video]

New Study Offers Hope For Adult Dyslexics

Researchers from the University of Geneva, Switzerland, have made a surprising, even shocking, breakthrough in treating adult dyslexics. Dyslexia is commonly known as a reading disorder. Affecting up to 10% of the population, it entails lifelong problems with written material. According to UPI, the researchers say in a new study that electrical stimulation of the brain improves reading accuracy in dyslexic adults.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:39Published
Study: Relax, Taking Ibuprofen Won't Make COVID-19 More Severe [Video]

Study: Relax, Taking Ibuprofen Won't Make COVID-19 More Severe

In the early days of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic, it was believed using NSAID painkillers like ibuprofen could worsen the disease. But now, UPI reports a new study from Denmark, published Tuesday in the journal PLOS Medicine, shows that's just not true. Among NSAID users with COVID-19, the data showed nearly 25% needed to be hospitalized, 5% required admission to the intensive care unit and 6.3% died.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:34Published
Study: Children Who Survive COVID-19 May Have Heart Trouble For Life [Video]

Study: Children Who Survive COVID-19 May Have Heart Trouble For Life

A new review of existing research is sounding the alarm about children who contract and survive the novel coronavirus COVID-19. According to UPI, children who suffer heart damage caused by COVID-19 may need lifelong care and treatment. Children who develop multisystem inflammatory syndrome may experience symptoms similar to two rare, but serious, conditions. The conditions are Kawasaki disease and toxic shock syndrome.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:39Published

Western Europe Western Europe Region comprising the westerly countries of Europe

As western Europe sizzles many flock to beaches and ignore COVID-19 restrictions [Video]

As western Europe sizzles many flock to beaches and ignore COVID-19 restrictions

Swathes of Western Europe is wilting under intense heat, with socially-distanced crowds seeking relief in fountains and pools as authorities warn of COVID-19 and wildfire risks.View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 01:30Published

Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Infectious respiratory disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

NFL's Josh Bellamy Arrested For COVID Loan Fraud, Allegedly Blew Money on Gucci

 NFL wide receiver Josh Bellamy was arrested Thursday after officials say he misused government loans intended to help struggling businesses survive the COVID..
TMZ.com
Panjab University to conduct final year examinations via online mode due to COVID-19 [Video]

Panjab University to conduct final year examinations via online mode due to COVID-19

Panjab University is all set to conduct examinations for final year students. In view of COVID-19, the university has decided to take exams through online mode. The question papers will be sent through e-mail and students have to submit their answer sheets within a given time frame. Controller of Examinations of Panjab University, Parvinder Singh said, "We are the first university in this region to conduct final year examinations through exclusive online mode. We took this step in view of COVID-19 as the situation here in not favorable for offline mode exams. We have already conveyed to the principals and have made them clear about the whole method. They'll further convey same to the students."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:19Published

Daughter of Trump supporter who died of COVID: 'The president is on record lying'

 "We're taught to follow our leaders especially during times of crisis. For people like my dad, he trusted Donald Trump," she said.
USATODAY.com

Tweets about this

sSamBob3

SamBob☕ RT @YourMomsWigwam: @mrsnyamajor @TotaLinsanity1 3 % of Americans that have gotten covid are dead. How in earth does your MAGA brain think… 2 minutes ago

JohnReid16

John Reid @SimeonBrownMP I think you’d better show us exactly how you came to that figure. Closing the uneconomic Bluff alumi… https://t.co/MaCVYQjZWD 1 hour ago

LGoodrich4

Infidel_Heathen "I think a lot of people are willing to put a bumper sticker on their car that says 'I support the troops' but numb… https://t.co/Mo3k50h0ky 1 hour ago

OceanStateTexan

Ocean State Texan @realDonaldTrump has been in Washington less than 4 years, but the #Democrats are trying to blame him for everythin… https://t.co/trgOZSZuzd 2 hours ago

electricjohng1

John Groblewski @ewarren So Liz it has lasted two million years so far. I think in another one hundred years and the water table go… https://t.co/SDgS1k5f5g 2 hours ago

tlaskawy

Tom Laskawy RT @jbenton: "I don't want people to think that 3 million dead Americans might be, you know, a problem, or less than 'fine'" https://t.co/E… 3 hours ago

jbenton

Joshua Benton "I don't want people to think that 3 million dead Americans might be, you know, a problem, or less than 'fine'" https://t.co/Eq5jNNdmX4 3 hours ago

pamwallace

✨Pamela Wallace 💐 🐶🐴🌞 RT @Kingme32: @Mike_Pence @realDonaldTrump less than 8 weeks and you get to see what the majority of Americans think about you clowns! 3 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

Drugmakers pledge to keep vaccine trials ethical [Video]

Drugmakers pledge to keep vaccine trials ethical

In an extraordinary move, the top executives of nine drugmakers are promising they'll be safe and effective. Today, the drugmakers' chief executives say they'll maintain the highest ethical and..

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:29Published
Can you be required to take a COVID-19 vaccine [Video]

Can you be required to take a COVID-19 vaccine

Most businesses are open again, but many are operating at a reduced capacity. To help employees and customers feel safe again, there's a race to create a COVID-19 vaccine.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:58Published
CDC Says Prep For COVID Vaccine As Soon As October [Video]

CDC Says Prep For COVID Vaccine As Soon As October

The US CDC has told health officials around the United States great news. The CDC said to prepare to distribute a potential coronavirus vaccine as soon as late October. The documents were posted by..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:37Published