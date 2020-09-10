Global  
 

MS COVID 09-10-20

Video Credit: WCBI - Published
MS COVID 09-10-20
The number of new covid-19 cases in Mississippi is above 500 today.

The report from the state department of health shows 517 new cases and 33 deaths.

The report from the state department of health shows 517 new cases and 33 deaths.

The number of people in hospitals across the state with covid symptoms continues to go down.

683 people are in the hospital with confirmed or suspected symptoms. 185 patients are in i.c.u.

In our area, lafayette county has the most new cases with 34.

Lee county has 33.

Oktibbeha county is reporting 21 new cases.

More than 88- thousand people have tested positive for covid- 19 and more than 26-hundred have died from it.

