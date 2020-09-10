Irresistible Film Clip - When They Go Low, We Go….? Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 00:39s - Published 5 minutes ago Irresistible Film Clip - When They Go Low, We Go….? Irresistible Film Clip - When They Go Low, We Go….? Gary Zimmer (Steve Carell), Jack (Chris Cooper) and Diane (Mackenzie Davis) discuss their campaign strategy. From writer/director Jon Stewart comes the comedy of a Democrat political consultant (Steve Carell) who helps a retired Marine colonel (Chris Cooper) run for mayor in a small Wisconsin town. 0

