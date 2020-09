Valley Fire evacuees return home Video Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego - Duration: 01:53s - Published 3 minutes ago 10News' continuing coverage of the coronavirus pandemic 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend BY FIREFIGHTERS.THANKS FOR THAT LIVE UPDATE.TODAY EVACUEES ARE RETURNINGHOME AFTER FLEEING THE VALLEYFIRE STILL BURNING IN THE EASTCOUNTY.MANY DON'T KNOW YET IF THEIRHOUSES ARE STILL STANDING.ABC 10NEWS REPORTER JENNIFERDELACRUZ IS LIVE THERE.HI, JEN.





You Might Like

Tweets about this DADS GETNDOWN It's Deerhorn, nor Deehorn. And why does it say, Spring Valley ? Many Valley Fire evacuees return home https://t.co/cPnOWTtWlt 4 hours ago

Related videos from verified sources Red Cross evacuation sites provide outdoor shelter



Red Cross evacuation centers typically provide indoor shelter, but amid a pandemic, sites are acting as a resource center for Valley Fire evacuees. Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego Duration: 03:20 Published 3 days ago