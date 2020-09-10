Residents report looting, burglary in evacuated homes

Video Credit: KEZI - Published 4 minutes ago

Multiple residents who live in Blue River and Vida have reported incidents of looting and burglary in abandoned homes.

Kezi 9 news reporter julian mininsohn spoke to a friend of a vida resident who had their place ransacked after evacuating early tuesday morning.

Phillip lien was forced to evacuate his home in vida early tuesday morning...leaving his two cats behind.

Lien went to stay with his friend christy beaver in junction city.

Once lien was given the go-ahead to return to the home to retrieve his pets...he saw the worst.

(beaver) "everything had been rifiled through.

Drawers were open.

Stuff was all over.

Credit cards and checkbooks were missing.

We're not sure what else is missing because we haven't been able to go back up there."

The animals were ok but even the refrigerator and freezer doors were left open and ran through.

Lien was distraught.

(christy) "how horrible of people to do something like this.

It's miserable enough when people take advantage of people but when they're so devastated over this happening, i just don't get it."

Springfield police say they've investigated calls about similar incidents, but have deemed them unfounded.

The lane county sheriff's office also received a report last night of a home in an evacuation area that was reportedly burglarized.

That case is currently being investigated.

Coming up at 5, we hear from a blue river resident who says more needs to be done about these reported