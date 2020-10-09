West Point Recovery 09-10-20

Video Credit: WCBI - Published 4 minutes ago

Since then, finding and keeping a long- term job for people has been challenging.

Its now been more than 10 years since the largest employer in Clay County closed for good.

In monitor west point used to be a company town.

Since then, finding and keeping a long- term job for people who live in the area has been challenging.

But industry is on the move in the county.

Wcbi's bobby martinez has more on hundreds of new job opportunities.

It was just a few years ago the unemployment rate here in clay county was the highest in the state.

Fast forward to today.

The economic future here might see a turn for the better.

As navistar defense says it plans to fill a total of 500 jobs come 2024.

That's what people looking for work want to hear.

"full time jobs, with full time benefits."

Jobs have been hard to come by in clay county.... according to the mississippi department of employment security, county jobless rates have set records.

From 20.4 percent in december of 2009..

To 23.6 percent just this year in april.

But things are turning around.

New companies have come to the area.

And, existing companies are expanding.

Meryl fisackerly, vp of economic development for the golden triangle development link..

Says good things are on the horizon for clay county..

meryl fisackerly - vp economics development - golden triangle development link "if you look historically back at yokohama's announcement, picos announcement, and those companies endeavors to bring jobs. We are looking to upwards of 1500 new jobs being announced in clay county within just the past few years."

We are looking to upwards of 1500 new jobs being announced in clay county within just the past few years."

Positive news for a workforce still stinging from the loss of bryan foods in march of 2007.

Frank randle, who worked for the company for over 20 years..

Says when the company closed for good.

frank randle - former bryan foods employee "it changed the whole community."

And from there..

"everything just went for the worse.

I left brian foods making 13 an hour then and when i started back over i started over at $7.99 so it was a big big change for me and a lot of the 3000 folks that worked at brian foods."

As for the type of jobs navistar defense will be hiring for?

"i think you can expect all types of jobs.

Being clerical, admin, engineers, assembly.

With this many jobs i think that there's gonna be a wide variety of jobs available."

And for more information on those job opportunities, i'll have that link for you on our website at wcbi.com reporting in west point.

Bobby martinez wcbi news.

