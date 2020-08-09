Nuggets Mascot Hits The High Line Canal Trail

Turtle Gives Gator a High Five



Occurred on July 27, 2020 / Port Charlotte, Florida, USAInfo from Licensor: "Tabitha the gator and Sophia the turtle live in the canal behind our house. We moved to Florida in May to open our.. Credit: Viral Hog Content Duration: 00:50 Published 1 day ago

Explore, Raise Money For High Line Canal, One Of Denver Metro Area's Great Natural Resources



Walk for the Canal runs from Aug. 1 – Oct. 10, 2020. Credit: CBS 4 Denver Duration: 02:44 Published 2 weeks ago