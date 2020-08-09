Nuggets Mascot Hits The High Line Canal Trail

Turtle Gives Gator a High FiveOccurred on July 27, 2020 / Port Charlotte, Florida, USAInfo from Licensor: "Tabitha the gator and Sophia the turtle live in the canal behind our house. We moved to Florida in May to open our..
Explore, Raise Money For High Line Canal, One Of Denver Metro Area's Great Natural ResourcesWalk for the Canal runs from Aug. 1 – Oct. 10, 2020.
Villagers risk their lives by crossing river on 60-ft-high canal in Odisha's GanjamThe villagers in Gujarat's Ganjam district are forced to cross river by walking on a 60-feet-high canal with their bikes and cycles. Several accidents have been taken place here. More than 200 families..