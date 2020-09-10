Global  
 

Fires Cause Poor Air Quality, Hazy Skies Across SoCal

Video Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA - Duration: 02:11s - Published
The Bobcat fire, which has been burning since Sunday, is blanketing much of SoCal in smoke


