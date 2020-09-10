Fires Cause Poor Air Quality, Hazy Skies Across SoCal
The Bobcat fire, which has been burning since Sunday, is blanketing much of SoCal in smoke
At least two lives lost due to raging fires in Oregon with criminal investigation underwayTwo people are confirmed dead and a criminal investigation is underway in connection to the Glendower Fire.
Air Deemed Unhealthy Across Much Of Southern CaliforniaSmoke from the Bobcat and El Dorado fires is making it hard to breathe, especially in the San Gabriel Valley. Amy Johnson reports.
Thursday Morning Weather Forecast With Mary LeeExpect continued poor air quality Thursday and smoky skies in the Bay Area on Thursday due to ongoing wildfires. Highs will range from the 60s along the coast, to the mid-80s inland. Mary Lee has the..