I Am Woman Film Clip

I Am Woman Film Clip - Plot synopsis: For the first time on screen, I AM WOMAN tells the inspiring story of singer Helen Reddy, who wrote and sang the song “I Am Woman” that became the anthem for the women's movement in the 1970s.

The film is a story of fearless ambition and passion, of a woman who smashed through the patriarchal norms of her time to become the international singing superstar she always dreamed of being.

Director Unjoo Moon Writers Emma Jensen Actors Tilda Cobham-Hervey, Danielle Macdonald, Evan Peters Genre Drama