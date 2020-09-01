Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Arizona firefighters head to California to help battle wildfires

Video Credit: ABC15 Arizona - Duration: 02:24s - Published
Arizona firefighters head to California to help battle wildfires

Arizona firefighters head to California to help battle wildfires

Arizona firefighters have headed to California to help battle wildfires across the state.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Israeli firefighters arrive to help battle California wildfires

Israeli firefighters arrive to help battle California wildfires The fires have burned more than 1.46 million acres since they started on August 15, sparked by a...
Jerusalem Post - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

The battle contain wildfires continue across three states [Video]

The battle contain wildfires continue across three states

Wildfires continue to rage up and down the West Coast. Thousands of firefighters are on the frontlines working around the clock trying to get things under control in Washington, Oregon, and California.

Credit: 23ABC News | Bakersfield     Duration: 02:01Published
CA firefighters continue to battle wildfires [Video]

CA firefighters continue to battle wildfires

The smoke and bad air quality across the valley is due to the wildfires in California. 25 wildfires are burning across the state.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 01:51Published
Firefighters battle southern California inferno [Video]

Firefighters battle southern California inferno

Steve Russo with the Lakeside Fire District provided a first-hand look as he and his colleagues battle the Valley Fire in California. Conway G. Gittens reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 00:40Published