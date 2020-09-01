Arizona firefighters head to California to help battle wildfires
Arizona firefighters have headed to California to help battle wildfires across the state.
The battle contain wildfires continue across three statesWildfires continue to rage up and down the West Coast. Thousands of firefighters are on the frontlines working around the clock trying to get things under control in Washington, Oregon, and California.
CA firefighters continue to battle wildfiresThe smoke and bad air quality across the valley is due to the wildfires in California. 25 wildfires are burning across the state.
Firefighters battle southern California infernoSteve Russo with the Lakeside Fire District provided a first-hand look as he and his colleagues battle the Valley Fire in California. Conway G. Gittens reports.