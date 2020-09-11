High-speed internet for three local counties is in the works

Video Credit: WTVA ABC Tupelo, MS - Published 1 week ago

4 County Electric is working on bringing faster broadband to three rural areas.

Could soon get faster broadband internet.

Wtvas alexis jones is in columbus with how 4-county electric plans to role it out.

."

Staff here at 4 county electric is working on a plan to bring faster internet to parts of north east choctaw county, noxubee county, and west clay county.

Pkg: the manger of public relations, john turner, said about a third of each county will receive high speed internet.

The co- op is still working on how they will provide it.

Turner said the electric co op will do three pilot programs. 4 county electric will add over 7 million dollars of its own money with the 6 million it won from the state legislature to make this happen.

Turner said the electric co-op wants to help the areas usually the last to receive assistance.

Sot: "we are excited to kind of get moving and be able to bring this to people who really need it because our mission is to improve the quality of life of all those that we touch."

John turner- p.

R.

Manager trt: 11 tag: turner does not have a set date for when the 3 counties will receive faster internet.

He said it might take up to four years.

In columbus alexis jones wtva 9 news.

The oktibbeha county board of supervisors enacted a curfew