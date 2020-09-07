SIT probing if there is any gang behind love jihad cases: Kanpur IG

Love jihad cases have increased in UP's Kanpur.

IG of Kanpur, Mohit Agarwal said, "An SIT has been formed to investigate cases of love jihad in Kanpur.

The SIT is probing if there is any gang behind such cases and if any funding is being received from Gulf countries.

Bank accounts of the accused are also under the scanner."