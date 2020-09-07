SIT probing if there is any gang behind love jihad cases: Kanpur IG

A seven-year-old boy from Uttar Pradesh has surprised people with his amazing stunt. The Kanpur boy climbs walls like Marvel superhero character Spider-Man. Yasarth Singh Gaur climbs walls in minutes without any support. The class-III student was inspired after he watched the Spider-Man movie. "I tried climbing walls after watching the Spider-Man movie. I could not make it at one go, I tried for days to achieve it. Initially, the elders at home used to discourage me. Later, when they saw me doing it daily, they stopped doing so. I am not afraid of falling, I will jump even if I slip," he said. Seven-year-old Yasharth wishes to be an IPS officer when he grows up.
